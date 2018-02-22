Middle Georgia Community Food Bank receives two semi-trucks full of food

The pantry at the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank looks a lot fuller this afternoon after they received a huge donation of food Thursday morning.

Two tractor-trailers from Kroger delivered loads of canned goods and other food.

The donations were part of their Can Hunger food drive held in November and December.

In six weeks, Central Georgians donated more than $42,000 to help end hunger.

Staff from Kroger said they were amazed by their customers’ generosity.

“We're just truly excited that the customers can see our faces. We're the ones they're seeing when they're coming in, and they're giving that donation, so I think it will make them also excited to know that it's coming back here,” said Kroger associate, Kimberly Hollingshed.

Kroger's Atlanta division, which includes Central Georgia, donated more than $790,000 worth of food throughout the Can Hunger campaign.

