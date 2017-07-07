Middle Georgia Regional Library gives away free books at summer program

Each summer, the Shurling Library hosts the Summer Nutrition Program.

Middle Georgia Regional Library director, Jennifer Lautzenheiser, says the program provides meals for families to fill the gap between the summer and the school year.

During the day, the kids receive their lunch and engage in reading activities.

Beverly Jones says she brings her two-year-old granddaughter each week.

"She really enjoys the story time and it’s helped her with participating with other children," she said.

The library added an incentive for kids to come to lunch Friday. With lunch, kids received a free book through donations raised by United Way. They were able to choose from a large variety of genres.

Lautzenheiser says children that have books in their home perform better at school. One woman brought five of her grandchildren, and she seems to agree.

"They will be more interested in the classroom, and participate more and want to read in the classroom," Shirley Vincent said.

