Middle Georgia State University opens professional closet for students

Middle Georgia State University's Career Service Center is adding some style to their career readiness program. They've created a way for students to buy affordable business attire on campus. Student shoppers told Yvonne Thomas it's a new way to dress for success.

Sophomore accounting major Jason Vadell looks for clothes that make a statement. “It does. It brings out that smile and that confidence,” said Vadell.

But when the price isn't right, or if the clothes weren't exactly a good fit, Vadell found more affordable fashion, right outside his classroom door. “I used to shop at Men's Wearhouse, then I started shopping at Goodwill, but you just never know what you’re going to get,” said Vadell.

Middle Georgia State University opened a store on campus just for their students. It's called the Professional Closet. “The school wanted to create a home for this type of thing, and the career center seemed to be the perfect match,” said Melinda Robins-Moffett, Director of Career Services. “We took an office and turned it into a space that feels more like a boutique to students.”

It’s full of donated designer names for $5 or less. “It's affordable. It's nice clothes. Why not take advantage of this?” said Senior Sandra Mejia.

This classroom boutique is more than just a place to shop, Moffett says. The goal is for every student to leave fully equipped and able to make a good first impression from the inside out. “It means the world to a student when they can say, 'I got to come into the career center, get help on my resume, cover letter, my interview skills, and also my professional attire,'” said Moffett.

The designer closet items can only be purchased by students who attend Middle Georgia State, but anyone can donate to the professional closet during normal business hours at the Macon Campus.

