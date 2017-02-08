Middle Georgia State University wins grant for digital learning

According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, college textbook prices increased by 82% from 2002 to 2012. Now hundreds of students at Middle Georgia State University could get a break on textbook costs for the next school year. Yvonne Thomas spoke to students and professors at MGA's school of Education about the savings.

Kaley Wilson and Zanquisha Lodge say they hope to be teachers. “I grew up wanting to teach,” said Lodge. “I always played school during the summers. I was pretty much a teacher’s pet.”

But to make that dream a reality, these future educators always have their heads in a book. “I'm reading or taking notes, or working on lesson plans,” said Wilson. “All that fun stuff .” “The majority of my time is being in the library, studying the texts, or doing homework and assignments,” said Lodge.

But buying multiple text books adds up. “Textbooks are really expensive especially when you have five classes that you have to but text books for,” said Wilson.



According to College Board trends, students at a four-year public school spent $1,250 on textbooks and supplies during the 2016 to 2017 school year.

But Professor Loleta Sartis says MGA's goal is to make learning affordable. “Not only do we give students the resources, but we insure that we remove barriers for student’s success by giving them affordable resources so that they can attain the information that they need,” said Sartis.

MGA won a $25,000 grant from Affordable Learning Georgia to give more than 400 students more digital tools and cut down on textbook costs. “Everything will be digital,” said Sartis. “From videos to readings and modules.”

Professors say education majors at Middle Georgia State University will save more than $300 on textbooks for the school year due to the grant. The program starts in summer 2017.

