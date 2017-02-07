According to the Georgia Economic Outlook Forecast from the University of Georgia, 2017's economy is looking bright in Central Georgia.

They say the job market will be growing along with the population.

George Emami says living in Forsyth is one of the best places he's ever lived.

"I actually dialed my wife while I was jogging, and I said, 'I have never felt more at home anywhere that I have been than I do here,'" he said.

Emami hopes he can help people have that same feeling. Two years ago, he moved to Forsyth to open up a real estate company called the Brokery.

He says his business has grown drastically, about 800% this season alone.

"This is the most of a seller's market that I have seen in 10 years, and while any one county can't compete against Atlanta for bringing business, when several counties and the whole region comes together to recruit some of these businesses, the effects are really fantastic," Emami says.

University of Georgia's economic experts predict the Macon area will gain about 2,000 jobs, and more people.

One reason for the population growth is the short drive to Atlanta.

The director of UGA Economic Forecast says that driving to Macon from Atlanta is really not much longer than driving from the city to the northern suburbs.

"When they get done with being in a big city and get back in their car, they're willing to drive a few extra minutes to to be somewhere that's a rest bit. It's a place where they can get away from the rat race a little bit, and that's one reason why we love this area," Emami says.

He says one of the biggest things drawing people to the Macon area, "There's just a quality of life here that's hard to describe, and many folks have had their experience in a big city and you're looking for a place where you can grow some roots," he says.

Emami says he can't think of a better place to do that than right here in Central Georgia.

Some of the companies driving the job market here, according to the UGA experts, are Kumho Tire, First Quality Packaging Solutions, GEICO, and Guard Buildings.

They say growth fields will include transportation and logistics, financial services, education, healthcare and business services.

The UGA forecast also says Georgia's unemployment rate should drop below 5% this year, for the first time in a decade.

