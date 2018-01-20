35 teams from around Georgia went head to head at the 13th annual Central Georgia FIRST Lego League Super Regional Qualifier!

The middle schoolers put their STEM knowledge to the test using Lego robots!

The research theme for the competition was hydrodynamics, so all of the challenges had to do with how to save and clean water.

Navigating through the course, schools cheered on their teammates as they completed their missions.

We talked with students from Warner Robins Middle School who say the competition is a fun way to learn.

"Most people think it's nerve wracking, but it's really not if anything it's really fun we just consider it um just hey lets see how well these work," 7th grader, Zoe Huggler says.

"Because I really like to engineer things and see things move that I built it just makes me feel like I made something," 6th grader, Omar Asad says.

The winner of today's competition will move on to compete in the state tournament hosted at Georgia Tech.

