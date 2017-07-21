Scores for the Georgia Milestones, the state’s standardized test for public school students showed some improvement for Bibb students.

According to Bibb Schools Director of Research, Evaluation, Assessment and Accountability Tony Jones, the biggest area of improvement districtwide was in math.

He says another area with strong improvement was the reading portion of English language arts. For example, he says the number of 5th grade students reading on or above grade level increased by 17 percent.

Jones attributes the growth to the daily use of new reading interventions that help students who are behind. He admits they have a long way to go, but these results demonstrate promise to parents and the community.

“We want them to be prepared for that world whenever they get out of here, and I think parents and our community can start to believe that were working towards that,” Jones said.

According to Houston County Schools, their students outperformed the state average in all but one area of Milestones testing.

