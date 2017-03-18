Military family surprised with free groceries

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
DUI checkpoint on I-16 in Twiggs
-
TK McClendon signs football scholarship
-
DUI checkpoint active on I-16 in Twiggs
-
Cheryl White's childhood friend speaks out
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Woman charged in 1975 stabbing death
-
Mega shipment passes through Central Ga.
-
2nd suspect arrested in Fort Stewart deaths
-
Animal rescue leader charged with dog theft
-
Skaters psyched for Central City Skate Park
More Stories
-
Dozens arrested in St. Patrick's Day DUI checkpointMar 18, 2017, 12:54 a.m.
-
Water main break slows traffic on Mercer University DriveMar 17, 2017, 9:02 p.m.
-
"Her soul was beautiful, her spirit, her face"…Mar 17, 2017, 3:20 p.m.