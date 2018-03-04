Military vehicle overturns on I-16 in Treutlen Co.

A military vehicle overturned on I-16W Sunday afternoon.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, it’s near mile marker 76 in Treutlen County, and is blocking the right lane.
It’s expected to be cleared around 6 p.m.
It’s unclear if there are any injuries, WMAZ has reached out to Georgia State Patrol.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
