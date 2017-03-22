Milledgeville agency could lose federal funds in Trump cuts

President Donald Trump's administration says they're doing whatever is necessary to cut costs in order to help decrease the nation's trillion-dollar debt. Because of their efforts, a community action agency in Milledgeville could soon be facing cuts, too, if the President's proposal passes.

"I reckon I'll freeze," Ethel Smith said.

Ethel Smith is one of the more than 3,000 people in Baldwin County, mostly seniors, who receive energy assistance from Overview Inc.

The community action agency says they're in jeopardy of losing federal funding if President Trump's 2018 federal budget passes.

The White House says they just can't support many programs like that anymore.

"We can't do that anymore," White House Director of Office of Management and Budget, Mick Mulvaney said. "We can't spend money on programs just because they sound good."

"I went through the budget Thursday morning when it was released, and the 4 programs we operate are listed in the budget as being eliminated," Wanda Addeo said.

Wanda Addeo is Executive Director for Overview Inc., which assists low-income families through federal grants.

Overview Inc. builds wheelchair ramps, provides home-delivered meals, and hosts a foster grandparents program. All those programs are facing cuts.

But Addeo says Overview's lifeline is their energy efficiency program, like the heating assistance, which falls under the Department of Energy budget.

Sabrina Holsey works at Overview's Baldwin Senior Center. She says she worries about the seniors if this program is cut.

"If the energy assistance program is cut out, I'm gonna have a problem with a whole lot of people being in the cold," Holsey said. "As long as they're here or whatever, they have the adequate heat and air, whatever they need, but when they go home or whatever, that's a big problem."

But Addeo is holding out hope.

"It's still early on and it's just a budget proposal," Addeo said. "It hasn't gone through Congress, so the cuts are proposed, they're not definite yet."

She says Overview is looking for other funds in case the proposed budget passes.

Addeo says Overview Inc. would lose around $2,000,000 a year if the budget is passed.

Just a reminder, this budget has only been proposed so far. It has not been accepted so nothing is final yet, but if it does pass, these cuts would go into effect October 1st of this year. Just because there would no longer be federal funding, some agencies could still find funds elsewhere.

