Milledgeville bar back open after raid

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA.-- - After just a few days, a Milledgeville bar is back open following a raid Tuesday by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service. Many people in the community say the raids were a total surprise.



"Pretty much, I was shocked because I didn't think it was that big of a deal that the Feds and the IRS were coming here,” says Milledgeville resident Bryant Carver.



The Capital City Bar and Chops were blocked off and searched by federal agents, but Capital City has been back open since Mardi Gras. Two of their employees, 33-year-old James Scarborough and 35-year-old Paul Creech were arrested for possessing large quantities of liquid steroids.





"I knew the steroids were here, but it's not something I've been into and I didn't know it was that widespread,” says Carver.



Capital City posted on their Facebook page that they would not be commenting on the raid, but they did mention that the steroids were found at the two men's apartments and not at the businesses. Hannah Pollock says she goes to Capital City all the time.





"Capital is definitely where all my friends like to end the night, but we were all pretty shocked and pretty upset about it. After that, I was kind of like, 'Well, what do I do now? Where do I go?,'” says Pollock.



She says she does not think that steroid use is a big issue in Milledgeville. Pollock says she hopes the business will stay open.







"I hope that this has brought attention to the owners and let them know that what you're doing is not OK, but I hope that they get a little bit of grace and mercy at the same time,” says Pollock.



She says the good of the businesses outweigh the bad. Wesley Nunn, with the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, says these raids were part of a bigger investigation that involved other cities like Valdosta, Tifton and Statesboro. He says he expects more arrests to come out of the investigation.

