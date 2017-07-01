Milledgeville bike co-op officially opens

Milledgeville is pedaling its way to a better community.

On Saturday, Tom Glover and his team celebrated the grand opening of Co-op de Ville.

It’s a place where people can work on broken bikes, bring bikes in to be fixed, and even buy a new ride.

Co-op de Ville is manned by youth in Milledgeville, which Glover says makes this place more than a bike shop

“We created an application and we put it out in the community and had young people apply to work for free,” said Glover, “By working with the co-op, we're going to surround them with other business owners and leaders and teach them how to be entrepreneurs.”

The exact hours of operation are still being worked out.

To stay updated on their progress, you can follow their Facebook page linked here.

