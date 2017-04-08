Milledgeville comes together for Art Healthy Festival

It was a beautiful day to be out on Georgia College's front campus.

It was packed for the annual Art Healthy festival.

Businesses and organizations from all over Milledgeville came together for a day to celebrate art and health.

There was live music, a human hamster race, a 60-foot obstacle course, vendors, salsa dancing and more.

Director for the festival, Greg Barnes, says this event is more than just a day of fun, but a day of learning too.

"We focus really on three things. Number one is bringing community together, bringing a diverse group of people, diverse talents, diverse gifts and sharing them. Number two, we want to celebrate art and art healthy initiatives through dance, through motions of action. Number three, we truly want to give people the opportunity to check their health,” said Barnes.

