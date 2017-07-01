Milledgeville duo hopes to qualify for World Championships of Cornhole

22 teams from all over the state gathered Saturday at Duke’s Dogs in Milledgeville for a cornhole tournament.

While cornhole is a typically a recreational lawn game, these teams took their afternoon seriously in hopes of landing in the winner’s circle.

Team Lake Country from Milledgeville says they have no strategy; they just go one throw at a time.

“Put four bags in the hole…easier said than done, but that's the key,” said Chris Burrell and Tye Smith. “This is like golf mixed with chess in a way.”

The duo will be headed to Kentucky in a few weeks in hopes of taking their game to the next level at the ACO World Championships of Cornhole.

