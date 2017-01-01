Milledgeville food store destroyed in New Year's Eve blaze

courtesy of Troy Reynolds

Baldwin firefighters spent their New Year’s Eve battling a fire at a food store.

Fire Chief Troy Reynolds says the fire started at the J&P Food Store on 2610 Irwinton Rd around 10 p.m. Saturday.

He says the fire was discovered by an off-duty firefighter that was going home with his kids when he saw the back of the building burning.

By the time the fire truck made it out to the scene, the fire had made its way to the roof and was quickly spreading.

No one was inside at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

They left the scene around 2:30 a.m.