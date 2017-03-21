Milledgeville GSP Post Commander placed on administrative leave

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

The commander of Georgia State Patrol’s Milledgeville Post 33 is currently on administrative leave after alleged policy violations.

That's according to Cpt. Mark Perry, the Department of Public Safety’s Director of Public Information, who says SFC Blake Swicord was placed on paid administrative leave on March 2nd this year while under internal investigation.

That was all the information Perry could provide about the allegations at this time because the department does not comment on active investigations.

WMAZ reached out to Swicord, who told our Jobie Peeples that he could not make a statement at this time because the department was investigating.

