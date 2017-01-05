Milledgeville Life Enrichment Center receives grant

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Thursday, the Life Enrichment Center in Milledgeville received a grant for $100,00 for new programs.

For more than 35 years, the LEC has helped people with developmental disabilities.

With the help of Georgia College, participants are taught everything from art to music.

They also hold performances twice a year and participate in Special Olympics.

Executive Director Barbara Coleman says they want to focus on their abilities not disabilities.

"This will provide opportunities for them to come together and be with college students, be with community volunteers in a setting that brings about a lot of creative opportunities," says Coleman.