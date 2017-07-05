Milledgeville man arrested after firing several rounds into the road

A Milledgeville man is in the Baldwin County Jail after he allegedly fired several rounds from his pistol into a road embankment Wednesday morning.

A release from the GSP Post in Milledgeville says a trooper saw a passenger in a blue Honda Accord firing several rounds from a loaded pistol into a roadside embankment around 6:30 a.m.

The trooper stopped the car and took the four people inside to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

24-year-old Ladreqous Anderson was charged with reckless conduct and discharging a firearm near a roadway.

The three others were released.

