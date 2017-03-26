Milledgeville man killed in fiery crash on I-75

A Milledgeville man was killed Sunday morning after a fiery crash on the highway.

The accident happened around 4 a.m. on Interstate 75 in Henry County.

According to Henry County Police, 22-year-old Javarius Exum's Dodge Charger was stopped in the right hand northbound lane near exit 216.

Police say a bus traveling in the same lane came up on Exum's vehicle.

The bus driver says he tried to avoid the stopped car, but wasn't able to hitting the Charger from behind.

Police say the impact pushed Exum's vehicle across the highway before catching on fire.

Exum died at the scene. The bus driver received minor injuries.

No one else on the bus was injured.

