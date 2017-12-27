Milledgeville man killed in single-vehicle accident

A Milledgeville man was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident in Hancock County, according to Georgia State Patrol.
The traffic crash report says 48-year-old David Matthew Johnson was driving his red Mazda pickup truck on Beulah Highway around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Their initial investigation shows he was driving east when he hit a curve, crossed the center lane and traveled off the road, hitting a tree.
Johnson died at the scene.
The report says there was no evidence of Johnson braking before the crash.
An autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death.
