Milledgeville man killed in single-vehicle accident

A Milledgeville man was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident in Hancock County, according to Georgia State Patrol.

The traffic crash report says 48-year-old David Matthew Johnson was driving his red Mazda pickup truck on Beulah Highway around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Their initial investigation shows he was driving east when he hit a curve, crossed the center lane and traveled off the road, hitting a tree.

Johnson died at the scene.

The report says there was no evidence of Johnson braking before the crash.

An autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death.

