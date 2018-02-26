Milledgeville man pleads guilty after being nabbed in underage sex sting

A Milledgeville man was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to attempted child molestation.

A release from District Attorney David Cooke’s office says Christopher Starling, pleaded guilty to going to a local hotel to meet a minor and her mother for sex in March 2015.

Because he pleaded guilty, he was sentenced in a court hearing to seven years – with five to be served in prison. Once he is released, he must abide by sex offender terms of probation.

During the plea hearing, his lawyer said her client’s drug addiction led him to making poor choices and that he intended to get drugs at the motel.

Cooke said, “Mr. Starling is not going to prison for his drug or sex addiction. He’s going to prison because he tried to have sex with a child.



