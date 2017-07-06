Milledgeville man reported missing, in danger

Rico Jamal Hooks, 25, of Milledgeville has been reported missing.

Milledgeville police are asking for help finding a missing man.

He is Rico Jamal Hooks, 25. He was reported missing by a relative Tuesday. A family member last reported seeing him walking along Hwy. 42 toward Gray.

Hooks is described as a black male, brown eyes, 6'5" and weighing 184 pounds.

Police say Hooks is diagnosed as a bipolar schizophrenic and is considered missing and in danger.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Milledgeville Police Department's Tip Line at (478) 414-4413

© 2017 WMAZ-TV