Milledgeville man sentenced to 15 years in prison for serial bank robbery

A Milledgeville man was sentenced to 188 months in prison for multiple counts of bank robbery in several cities.

Between May 2016 and June 2016, Quinn Morgan, 60, robbed several banks in the Macon area.

He robbed the BB&T Bank located at 201 Second Street, the CGR Credit Union located in the Navicent Health Center and the Robins Financial Credit Union located at 577 Mulberry Street, according to a United States Department of Justice news release.

After Morgan's arrest, FBI agents discovered that he had robbed banks beyond the Central Georgia area.

The release says he robbed the Day Air Credit Union located at 4100 West Third Street, Dayton, OH on February 12, 2016, the Wells Fargo bank located at 12830 Highway 9 North, Alpharetta, GA on June 3, 2016 and the SunTrust Bank located at 3020 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta, GA on September 29, 2015.

During the robberies, Morgan would enter the banks or credit unions wearing different clothes and present a note to the bank teller demanding money.

After Bibb County deputies arrested Morgan, he confessed to each robbery.

“The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is proud of the swift action by our deputies to arrest this serial bank robber, which has resulted in him being put behind bars for over a decade,” said Sheriff David J. Davis.

Anyone with questions about the case should contact Pam Lightsey, Public Affairs Specialist, United States Attorney’s Office at (478) 621-2603.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV