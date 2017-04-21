A Baldwin County man who admitted murdering his mother, robbing her and killing her two dogs was sentenced to life in prison.

Steven Barrett pleaded guilty Friday in Milledgeville to four charges, including murder.

Sandra Brantley-Barrett was found dead in her kitchen on the 100 block of Bill Johnson Road in March 2016. She was 76.

District Attorney Steven Bradley says Barrett stabbed his mother repeatedly, then stole her credit cards and cash. He says Barrett tore his mother's room apart and used a saw to break into her safe.

He used her money and cards to buy several items that day, Bradley said, including a computer.

The dogs -- a Jack Russell terrier and a Shih Tzu -- were also stabbed and placed on a mat outside the house.

Sandra Brantley-Barrett's body was discovered after her son walked to a neighbor's house and asked them to call 911. He initially blamed the deaths on an intruder, Bradley said.

Bradley said Steven Barrett had lived for several years with his mother, who largely supported him.

"She was very protective of him and told people she wasn't afraid of him, but in quiet times, she admitted to several people that she was scared of Steve," said Bradley.

For several months, he said, she had been sleeping with a bag between her legs to hide her money, Bradley said.

In addition to the murder charge, Barrett pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of aggravated animal cruelty and one count of exploiting an elderly person.

On Friday, Judge Alison Burleson sentenced him to life plus 10 years. He could qualify for parole but Bradley says that is unlikely.

