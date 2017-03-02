Milledgeville nightclub employees arrested in large steroid bust

James Scarborough (left) and Paul Creech, employees at Milledgeville's Capital City nightclub, were both charged with multiple felonies in connection to large amounts of steriods found on the property.

On Wednesday afternoon, two employees of the Capital City Nightclub in Milledgeville were arrested on multiple felony drug charges.

According to Wesley Nunn, Commander of the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, 33-year-old James Eric Scarborough, and 35-year-old Paul Michael Creech, were arrested on multiple counts of possessing steroids with intent to distribute.

The arrests came after agents from the IRS and FBI seized two Milledgeville bars Tuesday morning as part of an ongoing federal investigation.

Agents from the IRS and FBI seized Capital City and Chops on Wayne Street in Milledgeville on Tuesday.

Nunn says the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force was called in by the FBI after they noticed a large quantity of what appeared to be liquid steroids inside the Capital City Night Club and Chops Bar during Tuesday's raid.

According to Nunn, the task force swore out a total of 14 felony drug warrants between the two suspects on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nunn says agents with the drug task force recovered a very large amount of what appears to be liquid steroids from inside the Capital City nightclub.

He says Scarborough was charged with 3 counts of Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (VGCSA), more specifically, 3 counts of a possession of steroids with intent to distribute.

Creech was charged with 10 counts of VGCSA for possession with intent to distribute steroids, and one count of a possession of wax, or "dab."

Nunn explained that both suspects shared an apartment above the nightclub.

Both suspects were taken to the Baldwin County Law Enforcement Center.

Nunn says he thinks the investigation will likely yield additional arrests.

The Capital City nightclub says they have no comment about the situation.

(© 2017 WMAZ)