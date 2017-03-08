Milledgeville students celebrate Walk to School Day by using new pedestrian bridge

Wednesday morning was the 8th Annual Georgia Walk to School Day, and to celebrate, students in Baldwin County walked across the newly built sidewalks and pedestrian bridge on Blandy Road.

Yvonne Thomas spoke to city leaders about how the bridge could stop a few growing problems in Milledgeville.

After one year of construction, the pedestrian bridge is completed.

“We are celebrating and also opening up this wonderful walking bridge,” said Noris Price, Baldwin County Schools Superintendent.





It's a $1.3 million dollar project funded by the Georgia Department of Transportation that officials say will help Baldwin County students get over a few hurdles.

“We've made a major effort in our city to promote our walking trails through the community,” said Milledgeville Mayor Gary Thrower.

“We have a pretty unique situation,” said Price.

Four schools sit on busy Blandy Road, and not having sidewalks where students can walk to class puts them at risk.

“If you walk over to Oak Hill you will notice that we were walking on the roads which is not a very safe thing to do and it's very dangerous,” said Price.

Now, with a new bridge over Rocky Creek, city leaders are encouraging students in Milledgeville to get more active.

The director of Live Healthy Baldwin Jim Lidstone hopes students will take learn in the classroom and apply it outdoors.

“The two things really go hand in hand,” said Lidstone. “This creates the opportunity and now all we have to is encourage it.”

City leaders say they hope this new path will be a step in a better direction.

Milledgeville Mayor Gary Thrower says the city plans to add more walking trails to connect to downtown for bikers and pedestrians.

