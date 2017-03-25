Milledgeville teacher holds fundraiser to help build school in Haiti

On Saturday afternoon, kids in Milledgeville helped children in Haiti they'd never met at a fundraiser for the group Love for Haiti.

Creekside Elementary teacher Dianna Perdue created the group in an effort to fund a school in Haiti.

Love for Haiti is the sole financial support for the school that provides free education and a daily meal to 160 students in Haiti, as well as monthly salaries for 15 Haitian teachers and staff members.

Perdue says it all started when she visited the country for the first time.

“I visited Haiti for the first time in 2012 with a national organization called Soles for Souls, and on my trip there my interpreter found out I was a teacher and he said, 'Oh you need to come back to Haiti and meet some friends that I have that are starting a school,’” said Perdue, “so I went back again in 2012 and now I'll be taking my ninth trip this summer. We've been building that school ever since.”

