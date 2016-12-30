Milledgeville teen charged with beating cat

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA. - A Milledgeville teenager is charged with one count of cruelty to animals after he attempted to beat a cat to death on Christmas Eve, according to Capt. Brad King with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office.

According to King, a 14-year-old boy was taken into custody on Wednesday after his mother found a video of him beating a white cat on his sister's cell phone and called the Sheriff's Office.

While the cell phone is where Baldwin County deputies did see the video, they are not sure if that is the device that was used to record the crime. The Sheriff's Office is also not sure at this time who recorded the video.

King said the crime took place between 4:15 and 4:20 p.m. on Saturday on the 100 block of Stuart Circle in Milledgeville.

King said the arresting deputy described the video as showing the teen grabbing the cat by the tail, slinging it against a wall, kicking the cat and stomping on its head.

King also confirmed the report states that the teen did laugh while watching the video with the arresting deputy.

There is no mention of the condition of the cat or whether it survived the beating in the report, according to King.

