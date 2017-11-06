Milledgeville to install paid parking downtown

Some people in Milledgeville say parking downtown is a problem, and now city officials say they're working to change that.

"We needed to do something about parking downtown," City Planner, Hank Griffeth, said.

City Planner Hank Griffeth says the city conducted a study 2 years ago that recommended paid parking downtown.

"We will be looking at what's called multi-spaced meters, some people may call them payment kiosks," Griffeth said. "So we will not have an individual meter at each space."

Griffeth says the maximum time limit will be around 2-3 hours in a spot, depending on the zone.

The spaces will be monitored by a parking enforcement officer, checking license plate numbers, much like one does now.

The goal is to create a higher turnover.

"What our research has worked on is trying to make sure that there's anywhere from 10-15% of the parking spaces available at any given time," Griffeth said.

But some people in Milledgeville have mixed feelings.

"Most college students aren't gonna have the money for that," Hill stated. "Like I've got a class right here, so of course, I'm going to try to park as close as I can."

"If it were for like 25 cents or something, I think that'd be fine, or accept cards," Tomlin stated. "But I think it should be more than like 15 minutes at a time, like a good hour or two each."

"I don't think it's necessary," Kirkwood said. "I think there's the alternative lot, there's one on Wayne Street... I think and I don't think they're utilized enough."

The money collected from the parking kiosks would go into a new enterprise fund, but the city has not decided what they'd use that for.

Griffeth says the city is holding 3 public forums this week to get the community's input about paid parking:

Tuesday, Nov. 7th at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 7th at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 8th at 10 a.m.

Each forum will be held on the second floor in City Hall



119 East Hancock Street

Milledgeville, GA 31061

