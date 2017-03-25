Milledgeville Youth Challenge Academy holds first graduation

80 Georgia cadets graduated Saturday morning from the Milledgeville Youth Challenge Academy.

The Academy is a voluntary intervention program open to high school dropouts ages 16-18.

It's a 17-month program that helps young adults get their GED, enroll in college, enter the workforce, or join the military.

Graduate Kelan Forehand has big plans.

"After graduation I'll be enlisting in the United States Navy and I will continue driving trucks across the country,” said Forehand.

The graduates were the first class to graduate from the Youth Challenge Academy.

