Milledgeville's 'First Friday' festival draws crowds

Downtown Milledgeville was jumping Friday night.

Event organizer Carlee Schulte says the city was celebrating this month's edition of the First Friday Festival.

She says the goal is to get "locals and residents that maybe don't visit downtown to get them here and show what we have to offer in downtown Milledgeville."

And what they had Friday night was a lot. Free trolley rides took visitors on a tour of the city's historic sites and three live bands kept spirits high as visitors strolled the heart of downtown.

If they were feeling lucky, they also had a chance to try their luck at a raffle for a brand new car or $10,000.

And Schulte said the party wasn't just for the adults.

"I have two children and they love the trolley ride of course," said the Milledgeville Main Street director. "We also have different organizations that set up downtown that offer kids activities."

And for the young at heart like Cindy Cook, First Friday was a chance to get out and connect with her friends.

"It's wonderful," she said. "You get a hug and a smile and it's a good place to be."

And it wasn't just fun and games. Schulte says the proceeds of that raffle go towards the Old Capital Museum and the increased foot traffic helps boost restaurant sales by about 25%.

