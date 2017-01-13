Millennials vs. Baby Boomers: Who comes out on top of their finances?

(Photo: Butler, Nicole)

If you ask any generation, they'll likely say their generation the best.

Friday, a study of Federal Reserve data shows millennials actually make less than Baby Boomers did at the same age.

The boomers made $10,000 more than millennials when they were the same age. That's a 20 percent increase.

Millennials have half the net worth of boomers, their home ownership rate is lower, while their student debt is drastically higher.

Since more young people are getting an education, Cameron Yeo thinks this makes it harder for her to stand out in the work force.

"Like for me, personally, I have to do a lot more to be more marketable once I graduate and try to find a good job, so I think that's certainly harder. A lot of people are coming out with more debt out of college, so it is a little unfair, I guess, in comparison, we are making less," she says.

While some millennials think it's unfair, most of the baby boomers I talked to think millennials have to wait and pay their dues.

"The real world is not just 'gimme, gimme, gimme.' The real world is, 'I've done this and this,' not just, 'I've gone to school.' You're not just going to get paid to go to school. You have to earn the right to earn," Sherri Meeks says.

However, other boomers had a different point of view.

"To condemn a generation for a lot of criticism we're giving, it's not exactly fair either. They have things that we can't bring to the table, because of their different experiences, and their ability to think beyond where our possibilities end," Debbie Turner says.

Regardless of which side you're on, the numbers show that what's going on isn't good for either group.

The boomers need the millennials to buy their homes and invest money.

The decline of young adults' incomes could impact boomers who are retired or on the verge of retirement.

Payroll taxes from millennials help finance Social Security and Medicare, benefits that many boomers receive.



