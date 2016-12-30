Minister charged after Telfair Co. online child-molestation sting

Randy Wade Rowell (Telfair County Sheriff's Office) (Photo: O'Donnell, Bernard)

After an online sting operation, a minister from Jeff Davis County is charged with trying to molest a child.

When Randy Wade Rowell came to Telfair County, expecting to meet the child, he was arrested, according to Sheriff Chris Steverson.

According to Steverson, deputies working with the GBI's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force made contact with Rowell several weeks ago.

Posing as a child, they arranged to meet him in Telfair County Wednesday.

Instead, he was greeted by officers, including Sheriff Steverson.

Rowell is now charged with attempt to commit child molestation and solicitation for sexual conduct with a child, according to a news release.

Rowell, who is 58, told investigators he is married and the pastor of a church.

He also brought an alcoholic beverage to Telfair Wednesday and told officers that he planned to give it to the child.

According to Steverson, Rowell remains in custody awaiting bond.