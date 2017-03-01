Ministers take Ash Wednesday to Macon streets

People around the globe celebrated Ash Wednesday, and whether you're in church or on the street, one group of ministers want to make sure you get the message. On Cherry Street, ministers marked the foreheads of Central Georgians. (Photo: Wade, Jakie)

People around the globe celebrated Ash Wednesday, and whether you're in church or on the street, one group of ministers want to make sure you get the message.

Gabrielle Dawkins went to Cherry Street where ministers marked the foreheads of Central Georgians.

In Macon, the city of soul, there are two pastors who want to make sure your soul is on the straight-and-narrow road.

"The practice of imposing ashes on ones forehead is actually one of the older rituals in the church it dates back as early as the '800s," said Pastor Scott Dickison.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Cherry Street, ministers said the words, "You have one precious life to live, so make sure in the living of your days that you live a life that is really life," said Pastor Jake Hall. "Ashes to ashes, dust to dust," he continued.





Highland Hills Baptist Church Pastor, Jake Hall, says this is the first time they hosted this on Cherry Street along with First Baptist Church of Christ. Hall says that when he got there at 7 a.m., people were already waiting for him.

"We've had families who were on their way to school who stopped off because they couldn't make mass later today, so fathers and mothers and school children can take the Sign of the Cross, and it's been a pretty cool thing," said Hall.

For some, Wednesday marks the start for the 40-day fast known as Lent.

Pastor Scott Dickison says for many, it's a time to give something up or take something on.



Scott Mitchell says he's participated in Ash Wednesday for the fifth time.

"Last year, I gave up something that might actually change my life for the better," said Dickison.

Last year, he tried to give up his temper.



"I was very aware of it the whole time, which is a very good thing for me. By doing that, I felt closer to God," said

The ash, made out of palm branches and olive oil, send about a focus-filled message.



"The idea is to change something of our habits of our lives in order to focus and to re-focus on what we think is more important," said Dickison.

