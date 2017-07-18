The Miss Macon Organization hit a hole-in-one at their golf tournament to benefit children's hospitals.

The fun at the 5th annual "Teeing Off for Children and Education" got started around 9 Tuesday morning.

17 teams donated money to swing in the tournament. Winners won prizes like golf apparel, goodie bags, and restaurant gift cards.

Forever Diamonds golf team owner, Raj Birje, says he has played in the tournament for the last five years to support the cause.

Birje says, "It's just a great cause, it's good to be supporting the local community, and that's why we come out every year".

According to the executive director, April Montgomery, the Miss Macon Organization has raised more than $10,000 over the past five years of hosting the tournament. She says they plan to donate about $1,000 for the children this time around.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV