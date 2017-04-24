WMAZ
Missing 15-year-old found safe in Laurens County

WMAZ 10:09 PM. EDT April 24, 2017

Police in Laurens County say 15-year-old Shyre Pippin has been found safe.

Pippin went missing Wednesday night.

Police say she was located along with 18-year-old Alex Garcia.

