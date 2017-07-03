Missing Augusta man found safe

Courtesy: Grovetown Police

(UPDATE 10:35 a.m.) A release from the Grovetown Department of Public Safety says they made contact with Jimmie Daniel.

They did not say further where they found him, but he was found safe.

Police and family in Augusta are hoping to find a missing man they believe is in the Central Georgia area.

According to Grovetown investigators, Jimmie Daniel was last seen in Grovetown on June 30. He was wearing blue jeans and a red t-shirt.

He is about 5'6 and weighs about 230 lbs.

Police say Daniel has family in Central Georgia.

Anyone with information on Daniel's whereabouts is asked to call Grovetown Police at 706-863-1212.

