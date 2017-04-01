Missing Central Ga. woman found safe

40-year-old Sarah Tharpe, of Dry Branch, was found safe Thursday night.

Sgt. Lawson Bittick says she came to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Thursday around 7 p.m. and they did a welfare check on her.

He says he could not give anymore information about her case.

Tharpe was reported missing in Hillsboro County, Florida, and her car was found with the keys in the ignition off Dames Ferry Road in Monroe County last week.

