Missing Laurens County man found in Oconee River

The body of a man that’s been missing since Wednesday was found Saturday afternoon.

According to Laurens County deputy coroner Nathan Stanley, fishermen spotted the body of a man near the boat ramp at Buckeye Park in East Dublin around noon.

He was identified as 48-year-old Dmitri Rickk Efforts, of East Dublin.

Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean said Efforts had been missing since Wednesday when he was last seen walking away from his home.

He says they do not suspect foul play at this time.

Stanley says Efforts’ body will be taken to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.

