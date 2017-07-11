Mom accused of killing family shows bizarre behavior during first appearance
The mom accused of stabbing four of her children and their father to death showed bizarre behavior during her first appearance hearing. Her antics became so strange, the judge eventually told her to "stop talking."
WXIA 5:49 AM. EDT July 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Manhunt underway for prisoners accused of killing two Ga. correctional officers
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives update on search for inmates
-
Woman says police searched her room for suspects
-
Search for escaped inmates in Madison
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
WXIA Breaking News 2
-
WMAZ Breaking Live Video
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives new details in search for prison inmates
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Prisoners arriving at the Putnam County Sheriff's Office
More Stories
-
Man shot to death in Lizella overnightJul 12, 2017, 4:12 a.m.
-
UPDATE: Truck driver charged in 9-car wreck on I-16Jul 11, 2017, 6:02 p.m.
-
Warner Robins fire leaves families with nothingJul 11, 2017, 7:53 p.m.