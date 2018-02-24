Mom and daughter diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in the same month

Tami Willette and her mother, Barb, were diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in the same month.

Just three weeks after a Texas woman learned about her cancer diagnosis, she found out her mom also had cancer.

Tami Willette received the news about her cancer on December 1.

"I have ovarian, liver, upper colon, uterus and stomach," she said.

When her mother, Barb, was not feeling well, she encouraged her to go to the doctor and a diagnosis soon followed.

"She is also stage four. She's got lung and ovarian. And she had a stroke Saturday night," Willette explained. "It has been a pretty emotional ride when you feel everything crashing down at once."

Friday night, Tami's family and friends came together in Cle Elum to show support. They held a fundraiser to pay for her extra expenses and leave notes of encouragement.

Longtime friend, Cindi Ackerlund, helped organize a spaghetti dinner and silent auction.

"It is just hard when cancer touches somebody like this," said Ackerlund. "She's tough. Tami is tough. Anybody who knows her can tell you that."

Tami has her three kids in her corner and so many friends. She says the cancer diagnosis has opened her eyes.

"When somebody pretty much hands you a death sentence and says you are full of cancer, you realize the only thing that is important to you is these people and your family," said Willette.

Tami says in this mother, daughter cancer journey, they are leaning on each other for support. They are both are receiving treatment in Seattle.

