Momma Goldberg's Deli opens in Macon

A man with ties to Mercer University opened a restaurant across the street from his alma mater on Tuesday.

Justin Carr opened Mamma Goldberg's Deli at the Lofts at Mercer Landing. He, his dad, and wife all graduated from Mercer.

Carr says his restaurant is in the perfect location.

“It's just somewhere I want to take a family. I've got three small kids,” said Carr. “I want to have somewhere safe, somewhere nice, and somewhere close to Mercer. We're right across the street from the football stadium and right across the street from the baseball stadium.”

Right now, he has hired 10 employees, but is looking to hire more.