LIST: Women's March performers

WASHINGTON - Here are the artists set to perform at the Women's March on Washington this weekend.
Lineup:
Janelle Monae
Maxwell
Angelique Kidjo
Mary Chapin Carpenter
The Indigo Girls
MC Lyte
Samantha Ronson
Toshi Reagon
Emily Wells
DJ Rekha
St. Beauty
Beverly Bond
Alia Sharrief
DJ Rimarkable
Amber Coffman
Climbing PoeTree
Organizers say entertainers including Questlove, Grimes, Neko Case, Rakim and Lila Downs are joining the march's "artist table" to support the event at the U.S. capital and the 200 planned "sister marches" around the country. Actress America Ferrera was previously announced as the chair of the artists' group.
Angela Davis, Gloria Steinem, Ashley Judd, Scarlett Johansson, Melissa Harris-Perry, Michael Moore, Amanda Nguyen and Van Jones will speak at the event.
The Associated Press and USA Today contributed.
