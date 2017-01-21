LIST: Women's March performers

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 09: Honoree Janelle Monae performs onstage at the Variety Breakthrough of the Year Awards during the 2014 International CES. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images for Variety) (Photo: Jeff Bottari, 2014 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - Here are the artists set to perform at the Women's March on Washington this weekend.

Lineup:

Janelle Monae

Maxwell

Angelique Kidjo

Mary Chapin Carpenter

The Indigo Girls

MC Lyte

Samantha Ronson

Toshi Reagon

Emily Wells

DJ Rekha

St. Beauty

Beverly Bond

Alia Sharrief

DJ Rimarkable

Amber Coffman

Climbing PoeTree

Organizers say entertainers including Questlove, Grimes, Neko Case, Rakim and Lila Downs are joining the march's "artist table" to support the event at the U.S. capital and the 200 planned "sister marches" around the country. Actress America Ferrera was previously announced as the chair of the artists' group.

Angela Davis, Gloria Steinem, Ashley Judd, Scarlett Johansson, Melissa Harris-Perry, Michael Moore, Amanda Nguyen and Van Jones will speak at the event.

The Associated Press and USA Today contributed.

