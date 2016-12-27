Monroe Co. deputies recover several pounds of marijuana after chase

A release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a silver Toyota Scion for a traffic offense near mile marker 188 around 11 a.m.

When the deputy stopped the driver, 39-year-old Larry Smith of Warner Robins, the deputy noticed a ‘strong smell of raw marijuana’ from inside the car.

Smith drove off and a chase began that reached speeds of over 120 mph.

Smith hit another vehicle just south of the Bass Road exit and lost control of his own car. It rolled over and he was ejected.

He was taken into custody and went to the Medical Center, Navicent Health to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Nine pounds of marijuana was pulled from inside the car.

Once he is released from the hospital, Smith will be charged with possession with intent to distribute and other traffic offenses.

The people in the car he hit were able to leave uninjured.