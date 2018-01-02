Monroe Co. family wins Georgia Power's light display contest

After a month of voting, the Watson family finally won.

In a news release on Tuesday, Georgia Power officially named Haleigh Watson and her family the grand prize winners of the Light Up the Holidays Contest.

It was the second year that the energy company hosted the contest, which shines a light on all the ways Georgians celebrate the holiday season.

The Watson family’s massive half-mile drive-thru light display in their driveway off Pate Road beat out hundreds of other entries with a total of 4,000 votes.

Their prize? A trophy and a complete VIP experience at yesterday's Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

The VIP experience included game tickets, FanFest passes, pre-game field passes and Atlanta Falcons swag bags.

