Monroe Co. schools wear purple to support military kids

Monroe Co. schools wear pruple to support military students

The Georgia Department of Education is celebrating military children this April. On Friday students, teachers, and staff in Monroe County honored military kids buy wearing purple. Yvonne Thomas sat down with students and staff to hear their stories of love and sacrifice.

Purple is a color of honor, and on Friday Monroe County Schools wore that color to remember the sacrifices that military kids make. “I'm proud, very proud of our military,” said Stacey Weens secretary at Mary Persons High School. “It's for America... to save our country and fighting for the man next to you,” said freshman Ethan Zach.

That's a sacrifice that senior Brian Hunter had to make. His father was deployed to Afghanistan when he was in first grade. “It's a good cause because military kids have to help that parents while the other is away,” said Hunter. “It was tough. I had to grow up fast.”

Zach's parents met in the military and now his big brother Frank just joined. “I haven't seen him in six months. It weighs on you,” said Zach.

But Brian and Ethan aren't the only military kids that need support. Staff members Deborah Miller and Stacey Weens both have military sons. “We're all family,” said Weens. “When your child joins the military your entire family does.”

They say it’s a tough road but one that they're grateful for. “I stand up and I say the pledge proudly every single day because my son, our sons are supporting this country,” said Miller.

Even though these family members say they've given up a lot. It's worth it for their loved one's who are willing to give their all. According to the Georgia Department of Education, there's more than 30,000 military children in the public school system.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV