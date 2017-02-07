WMAZ
Monroe Co. sheriff meets with Trump at White House

WMAZ 1:21 PM. EST February 07, 2017

Monroe County Sheriff John Cary Bittick is in Washington, D.C. Tuesday. He met with President Donald Trump at the White House along with the National Sheriff's Association.

Trump tweeted a picture from the Oval Office of himself with sheriffs from the group including Bittick that read: "An honor having the National Sheriffs' Assoc. join me at the @WhiteHouse. Incredible men & women who protect & serve 24/7/365. THANK YOU!!"

