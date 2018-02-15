Monroe Co. Sheriff nominated to be U.S. Marshal by Trump

Monroe County Sheriff John Cary Bittick was nominated by President Donald Trump to be U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Georgia.

A release from the White House says the candidates for nomination share the President’s vision for ‘Making America Safe Again.’

Bittick has been the sheriff of Monroe County for 35 years, though he got his start at the sheriff’s office in 1972 where he served as deputy and radio operator.

David Lyons, of Savannah, was nominated to be U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Georgia as well.

He recently retired as the Police Chief of Garden City; a position he held for more than 15 years.

“Our U.S. Marshals provide critical protection for our citizens and support for our justice system,” said Senator Johnny Isakson (R-Ga). “These two Georgians are well-qualified and excellent choices for these demanding roles. I look forward to assisting them with their Senate confirmation process.”

“Georgia is home to some of the most impressive law enforcement officers in the nation,” said Senator David Perdue (R-Ga). “I applaud President Trump on nominating John Cary Bittick and David Lyons, they will serve our nation well and make Georgia proud.”

