Monroe Co. voting March 21 on tax hike to save hospital

Voters in Monroe County will decide March 21 whether to raise their millage rate to try to save Monroe County Hospital.

County commission chairman Greg Tapley says the board approved the vote Tuesday morning after a discussion of the hospital's future.

The county-owned hospital frequently runs an annual deficit and needs county subsidies, he said.

Last summer, the board voted to back a $2 million line of credit for Monroe County Hospital, "and they've already run through that."

Tapley said the hospital is currently running a deficit of about $175,000 a month.

He said the county's options included shutting the hospital down and using the site for an urgent care center or surgical center.

But he said the board instead supported a plan that would raise about $10 million for improvements at the hospital. He said they're considering a 1-mill increase, which would add $41 to the tax bill for a $100,000 home.

"It's very important to the community, it's emotional to a lot of people," he said.

The 25-bed hospital in Forsyth employs about 100 people.

Last May, Navicent Health Systems of Macon signed an agreement to help manage Monroe County Hospital.

At the time, county officials said they hoped the new management would help eliminate the regular budget deficits.

