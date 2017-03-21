In Monroe County, there's going to be a runoff between Chris Ham and Eddie Rowland for the open county commissioner seat.

Ham and Rowland were neck-and-neck all night, with Ham having 553 votes making up 35 percent of the votes, and Rowland came in with 428 votes making up 28 percent.





There were four other candidates, and the seat was left vacant by the death of Jim Ham last December.

We met up with both candidates going into the runoff about what their plans are moving forward.





"My plan is to look back and see the people that did vote and talk with them, of course, people who didn't vote for me and see what I can do to hear their problems and what I can do to help fix those, and then also go to some of the people who didn't vote at all and ask them what can I do to help make their decision to vote," says Eddie Rowland.





"Looking forward to what the next 3-4 weeks bring. We'll start like we did six weeks ago knocking on doors and visiting people. Sit in a lot of living rooms, sit on a lot of front porches. So it has paid off to get almost 500 votes," Chris Ham says.

Both candidates are planning on hitting the ground running on Wednesday to promote their campaigns.





The runoff between Chris Ham and Eddie Rowland is April 18.

